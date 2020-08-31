Nigerian film actress and youth advocate Hilda Dokubo shared a message on social media, advising her followers to draw a plan for the months to come.

Captioning her write up, Dokubo said:

‘August exiting in a bit and then ready or not we will welcome the ember months. Have you drawn up that plan? If you haven’t you can do it now😍😍😍😍’

Hilda is the first of six children, born in Buguma, a town in Asari-Toru, Rivers State where she completed her primary and secondary school education at St Mary State School Aggrey Road and Government Girls Secondary School respectively.

The movie star also went to University of Port Harcourt where she earned her Bachelor and master’s degrees in Theatre Arts.

Her screen debut was during her youth service in a 1992 film titled Evil Passion and has also featured and produced several Nigerian movies.

After starring in a supporting role in a 2015 film titled Stigma, Hilda won Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 11th Africa Movie Academy Awards.