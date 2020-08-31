By Yakubu Uba

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Monday inaugurated a 23-Member Committee for the relocation of displaced residents of Baga town back home following the return of peace.

A commercial fishing town situated along Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area has remained deserted for the several years due to activities of Boko Haram.

The committee has Alhaji Kaka-Shehu Lawan, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice as Chairman, and Abba Yusuf, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement as Secretary.

Inaugurating the committee, Gov. Zulum said he had written to the military on the relocation of the displaced persons.

”We secured the go ahead and the exercise will begin on Sept. 26.

“All destroyed structures would be rehabilitated while palliatives would be given to returnees to enable them settle and pick up their lives once again,” he said.

He tasked the committee to ensure dignified and safe return of all displaced persons back home.

In his response, chairman of the committee, Lawan, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them, and assured that they would work hard to ensure safe return of the displaced persons from Maiduguri camp to Baga. (NAN)



