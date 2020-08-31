Mr Gbenga Adefaye, Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, has been appointed as interim provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Ikeja.

Adefaye will serve as Provost of the institution with effect from Sept. 1, 2020 pending the appointment of a new Provost.

He succeeds Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye, who has served out his term and leaving to start his law practice.

Adefaye’s appointment was announced Monday by former Ogun governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who is the Chairman, Governing Council of the NIJ.

Adefaye was a former two-term president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The NIJ is a Nigerian monotechnic institute, established in 1963, by the International Press Institute.

It awards diplomas to its graduates.