By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has reacted to being replaced as a Pepsi ambassador with co-female DJ, Obianuju Catherine Udeh a.k.a DJ Switch.

Cuppy in her response to a fan who said “DJ switch Pepsi pls replace Cuppy!” answered saying it won’t happen. However, the 27-year-old said the brand is open to signing DJ Switch, in addition to her, as more females could be added.

“REPLACE? No, Pepsi loves Cuppy too much, so this can never happen. Sign ASWELL? Yes, they certainly should add more females! Cuppy said.

REPLACE? No, Pepsi loves Cuppy too much, so this can never happen. Sign ASWELL? Yes, they certainly should add more females! 💙 #CuppyDat https://t.co/EKvFwIY8Hv — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) August 30, 2020

DJ Switch became the rave of the moment after her electrifying performance at the Big Brother Naija Saturday party.

Outside the fact that the female DJ’s performance kept housemates on their feet dancing throughout the party, her sensational performance was lauded by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, began the conversation as regards DJ Switch’s performance saying that DJ Switch had his whole family up and dancing nonstop for two hours.

This DJ switch has my whole family up and dancing nonstop for two hours. This is talent, i am impressed big time! #BBNaija #BBNaijaLockdown — Governor Wike (@NyesomWlKE) August 29, 2020





Largely, after the Saturday night party, a weekly event at the Big Brother Naija house, fans began to compare who is a better disc jockey between Cuppy and DJ Switch.

However, DJ Switch also reacted to many of these developments saying that she is grateful for the BB Naija platform and new followers she has garnered on Saturday. In her response, she said she will get there someday and concluded much respect cuppy.

True… That's why I'm grateful for the @BBNaija platform and amazing new followers. I will get there someday 🙏🏾 much respect to obi & cuppy 💙 https://t.co/sdfxwAyHt1 — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) August 30, 2020

DJ Switch is another growing star in the Nigerian music industry.

Signed to Sony Music Entertainment, DJ Switch is a songwriter and a musician.

She won the first edition of The Glo X Factor in 2013.