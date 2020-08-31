Popular Nigerian super star David Adeleke professionally known as Davido returned to social media after 2 months of being absent on the gram.

By Jennifer Okundia

Popularly known as OBO, the ‘A Good Time’ crooner who revealed that he’ll be back after releasing his much anticipated body of work ‘A Better Time.’

While also stating that he needed to take care of himself and would reach everyone himself, as he had changed his line.

Davido was a guest on Grammy Museum Instagram live, a platform ensuring the magic and stories of music are taught and experienced through exhibits, education, and public programming.

The singer-songwriter stated that he’ll be back on Instagram after dropping his album next year.

See some reactions from excited fans who are glad to have him back:

Grammy museum will be going live on Instagram with afrobeat legend Davido on the 31 of August 2020. Davido will be the first African artist to achieve this 🤯♿♿ pic.twitter.com/kwxU5CnEZn — DMW music feed (@Davido_Charts) August 28, 2020





The GRAMMY Museum is an interactive, educational museum devoted to the history and winners of the Grammy Awards. The Museum has interactive touch-screens, videos, recording booths, and a collection of historical music artifacts including costumes and instruments from the Grammy Awards, hand-written lyrics, records, and audio/video recordings.

In addition to the original in downtown Los Angeles, there is also The Grammy Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi and a Grammy Museum at Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. The Grammy Museum Experience opened in autumn 2017 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.