Davido

Popular Nigerian super star David Adeleke professionally known as Davido returned to social media after 2 months of being absent on the gram.

By Jennifer Okundia

Popularly known as OBO, the ‘A Good Time’ crooner who revealed that he’ll be back after releasing his much anticipated body of work ‘A Better Time.’

While also stating that he needed to take care of himself and would reach everyone himself, as he had changed his line.

Pls understand… see you when i drop ABT

Davido was a guest on Grammy Museum Instagram live, a platform ensuring the magic and stories of music are taught and experienced through exhibits, education, and public programming.

The singer-songwriter stated that he’ll be back on Instagram after dropping his album next year.

