Daredevil kidnappers on Monday morning mounted a roadblock along Falgore Forest in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State and abducted three persons.

A witness, Ado Musa, told Freedom Radio that the incident happened around 7am.

Doguwa is south of the state.

The witness said a number of commuters sustained injuries during the attack, adding that the Hisbah commander of the local government, Mukhtar Abdulmumin, was among those injured by the gunmen.

Spokesman for the Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, Daily Nigerian reported.

Kiyawa said the police have begun investigation into the incident.