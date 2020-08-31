Teenager Coco Gauff is out of the US Open, losing in the first round to 31st seed Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Coco lost 3-6 7-5 4-6.

The young American favoured by book makers to go far in the tournament, fought from a set down, to force a decider.

But she ultimately fell to the more composed player, who is ranked 45th in the WTA.

Coco is 51st.

This was the first time Coco will be thrown out of Grand Slam at the first rund.

In her three previous Grand Slam appearances, she reached at least the third.