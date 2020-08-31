The former Commissioner of Works in Plateau State, Chris Hassan has emerged the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). And he won by a landslide.

Maj.-Gen. Amnon Kwaskebe (rtd), the Returning Officer of the State Elective Congress who announced the result, said that Hassan, polled 1,649 votes to defeat three other contestants.

The closest challenger, Mr Bitrus Kaze, scored just 22 votes.

Capt. Bitrus Goleng, who emerged the Deputy Chairman of the party, scored 1,585 votes to defeat Mr Amos Gombi, a former deputy chairman of the party, who got 29 votes.

Mr Emmanuel Dawam, who scored 1,592 votes, was elected Secretary of the party, defeating Mr Illiya Zakari, who got 12 votes.

The position of the State Women Leader was won by Mrs Martina Dakur, who scored 1,356 votes to defeat Mrs Christie Sunkur.

Others elected are Mr Samaila Abubakar, State Treasurer, Mr John Akans, Publicity Secretary, Mr Yakubu Chocho, State Organising Secretary and Mrs Angela Shinkur, State Auditor

Those elected as zonal vice chairmen were Mr Davou Mang, Plateau North, Mr Jeremiah Setmak, Plateau Central and Mr Simon Domle, Plateau South.

Some officials including Mr Binchen Jantur, State Legal Adviser, were returned unopposed.





Kwaskebe commended members of the party for the peaceful conduct during the congress.

Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, Plateau PDP Caretaker Chairman, congratulated the newly elected officials and urged them to carry everyone along, while working to oust APC in 2023.

All the new officials were immediately sworn in

NAN