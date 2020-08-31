By Jennifer Okundia

Instagram baddest beauty influencer and controversial cross dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju aka Bobrisky, promised to be the only attention all day as he marks a new age today.

Bob has been sharing sultry photos since this week, as pre birthday pictures. He even got himself a white Mercedes Benz ahead of her big day.

Fans and friends have sent in their congratulatory messages and her best friend Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh left a heartwarming message for him likewise:

Tonto wrote: To know you is to truly Love you..

Happy birthday To Us..

Congratulations on your new toys and your New Smart home…

I’m glad you are growing into the man God destined for you to be…

May Gods Love Guide you, Thank God for your growth..

May his Love encompass you…

Have a blast Gee @bobrisky222

Bob wrote: Yaaaaay. It’s my birthday today.

nengiofficial

Happy birthday Queen

realmercyaigbe

Happy birthday darling ❤️❤️❤️

tokemakinwa

Happy birthday baby ❤️❤️❤️





lolaomotayo_okoye

Happy Birthday sweetheart. Sending you love and light❤️🥳🥳💐💐🙌🙌🔥🔥🙏🙏

dukeofspadess

Happy Birthday Bob

sirleobdasilva

Happy Birthday Bardest 🙌🏽🎁

tontolet

Happy birthday sunshine❤️💐

evaxalordiah

What a Human!! I’m a super fan ❤️❤️ happy birthday Bobby! Be killing em 🔥

anitajoseph8

Blessings Bobby 🎂🎂🥂happy bday burst everywhere today

Bobrisky finished her secondary education at King’s College, Lagos and attended graduate school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). See some pictures here…