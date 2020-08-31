By Jennifer Okundia
Instagram baddest beauty influencer and controversial cross dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju aka Bobrisky, promised to be the only attention all day as he marks a new age today.
Bob has been sharing sultry photos since this week, as pre birthday pictures. He even got himself a white Mercedes Benz ahead of her big day.
Fans and friends have sent in their congratulatory messages and her best friend Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh left a heartwarming message for him likewise:
Tonto wrote: To know you is to truly Love you..
Happy birthday To Us..
Congratulations on your new toys and your New Smart home…
I’m glad you are growing into the man God destined for you to be…
May Gods Love Guide you, Thank God for your growth..
May his Love encompass you…
Have a blast Gee @bobrisky222
Bob wrote: Yaaaaay. It’s my birthday today.
nengiofficial
Happy birthday Queen
realmercyaigbe
Happy birthday darling ❤️❤️❤️
tokemakinwa
Happy birthday baby ❤️❤️❤️
lolaomotayo_okoye
Happy Birthday sweetheart. Sending you love and light❤️🥳🥳💐💐🙌🙌🔥🔥🙏🙏
dukeofspadess
Happy Birthday Bob
sirleobdasilva
Happy Birthday Bardest 🙌🏽🎁
tontolet
Happy birthday sunshine❤️💐
evaxalordiah
What a Human!! I’m a super fan ❤️❤️ happy birthday Bobby! Be killing em 🔥
anitajoseph8
Blessings Bobby 🎂🎂🥂happy bday burst everywhere today
Bobrisky finished her secondary education at King’s College, Lagos and attended graduate school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). See some pictures here…
