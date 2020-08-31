By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Two people have died and four others rescued as a fishing boat capsized around Offin Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

The tragedy occurred around 7.00pm on Monday.

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, confirmed the development.

He said according to report, a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers onboard, which included five adults and two toddlers capsized into the Lagos lagoon while heading to Offin area in Ikorodu.

“Further inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the Area.

“The First responders to the incident was a passenger ferry that witness the incident before the arrival of LASWA rescue team.

“Inquiries reveal that the fishing boat which was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers ferry operation carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral,” he said.

Emmanuel said upon further investigations, it was revealed that all seven passengers on board were not wearing a life jacket, adding that “four passengers were rescued alive, two fatalities recorded and one passenger missing.





“The men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.”