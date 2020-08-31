By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases is flattening out with extreme shrinking figures recorded on Sunday, with only 138 new cases recorded across the nation.

The figures represents an extreme drop in infections in over five months, signifying that Nigeria has far reached the peak and a denouement setting in.

The 138 new COVID-19 cases raked in on Sunday is far lower than the 250 cases recorded on Saturday,

Of the new cases reported today, Plateau toppled Lagos for the fifth time consecutively, ramping up 55 infections, with Lagos at second with a lean 15 infections.

The figures were recorded in 14 states, with only two deaths reported across the nation to put the overall deaths at 1,013.

Till date, 53,865 cases have been confirmed, 41,513 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to the NCDC.

Below are State’s figures for Sunday

Plateau-55

Lagos-15

Ebonyi-11

Oyo-11

Abia-8

Anambra-7

FCT-7

Rivers-7

Kaduna-6

Ondo-5

Kwara-3

Bauchi-1

Benue-1

Edo-1





53,865 confirmed

41,513 discharged

1,013 deaths