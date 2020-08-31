By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija Season 4 housemate and Nigerian YouTuber, Khafi Kareem discloses how she’s taking time to heal from losing her younger brother who was shot dead in the UK.

The younger brother, Alexander Kareem, of the reality TV star Khafi Kareem On June 8, was shot just after midnight in an alleged case of mistaken identity. Alexander suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen on Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush, London.

Caption a photo where sh’s spending time with her family, Khafi said ‘The heart heals in many ways 💛✨

My beautiful nieces, @TheKareemTwins 👶🏽👶🏽’

Khafi is also a police officer with the Metropolitan Police, UK. She was born on November 3rd, 1990 to a family of four, a native of Ekiti State.

She was evicted from the BBN house on the 11th week, after spending 78 days in the house. She became romantically involved with fellow contestant Gedoni and they got engaged in December 2019.