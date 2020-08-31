Big Brother Naija Lockdown hottest housemates and lovebirds, Kiddwaya and Erica were caught on camera in the middle of the night again.

Erica and Kiddwaya are the most talked about houemates due to their romantic adventures.

Kidd, the son of Nigerian socialite and billionaire, Terry Waya, was seen wearing his shorts after waking up beside fellow housemate and “love interest” Erica, and some fans on social media believed they had sex last night.

The duo were both covered with a duvet as they ‘enjoyed’ each other, Kiddwaya later reached out to his shorts on the floor and put them on.

This is coming after Tolanibaj cried out to Wathoni about the Head of House bed sheet been stained with cum the week Kiddwaya was head of house and Erica visited him severally.

Earlier, Kiddwaya was caught fingering her vigorously. Erica later confirmed the incident, saying there was pepper in his hands.

Erica had also told Laycon a few days ago she made a stupid decision picking fellow housemate, Kiddwaya over him.

Erica in her conversation with Laycon told him she regrets choosing Kiddwaya, as she wants more from their friendship but the billionaire’s son seemed to be interested in sex alone.