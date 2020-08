By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ngozi Erica Nlewedim, one of the housemates of the Big Brother house, has again won the head of house challenge.

Unable to pick her love interest Kiddwaya as deputy, she picked another housemate, Prince after playing nursery counting rhyme, eenie, meeny, miny, moe.

The 26-year-old won by 29 points.

As the new head of house, she and her deputy will enjoy the hoh lounge and its privileges.

She picked Trickytee and Dorathy as her special guests.