By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winning and talented Nigerian actress Oge Okoye is sharing her entrepreneur experiences and how to deal with the issues that comes with it.

Born in London, and later moved to live in Lagos with her family, Okoye graduated from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka with a degree in Theatre Arts.

The 39 year old mum of one stated that you do not need to beat yourself up if you missed today, as tomorrow is another day to pick yourself up.

Read her statement:

The life of an entrepreneur is like a roller coaster….you either enjoy the turns or you get off the ride.

Stepping out for the life changing Crowd1 seminar….Don’t beat yourself up if you missed today…tomorrow is another day🙌🏿

Be more punctual glam fam…

No African time tomorrow please.

1pm it is at Golden Land Hotel off okpanam..Asaba