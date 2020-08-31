By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has criticised mourners of Chadwick Boseman, saying the Hollywood star needed prayers while fighting cancer.

In a short video clip the actress uploaded on Instagram, she wondered why people did not pray for the Black Panther actor while he was alive and battling colon cancer.

She said after he was gone people are now beginning to post comments such as “RIP’, “he was such a nice guy”.

The actress said people celebrate death more than life, whereas life is more worthy of celebration.

Angela who featured in her first movie ‘Sincerity’ in 2009 said people who have done a lot to put a smile on other faces are worth celebrating.

Okorie said further that all the heartfelt messages don’t matter when people don’t get to see them.

The actress who also doubles as a musician asked that people listen to a song in her newly released album titled LEGIT where she criticized people who hate.