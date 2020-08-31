Ihebuzo Chris: who hacked Access Bank network

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A Nigerian hacker Ihebuzo Chris claimed Monday in a viral video to have gained access into the Access Bank network and extracted data of over 2,000 customers.

The data extracted included customers BVN, account numbers and other details.

But the hacker, based in Benin, blew his cover in the post as his name appeared on his computer screen, making him an easy pick for security agents such as the EFCC.

Some Nigerians mock him for exposing himself, with some saying, he could be playing with a long spell in jail.


The ‘hacker’ in the viral video said he could debit customers’ accounts without their consent owing to the information he has.

He claimed he went deep into the Bank’s computer without their permission. He blamed the bank for loose security, saying he is not a staff and only a guy with a computer.

Watch the video:

However, towards the end of the video, he claimed Access Bank already got in touch with him and said they could get in touch again for him to return all the details he possesses.

Access Bank, on the other hand, reacted to the viral video of the hacker assuring customers that there are no threats to their account.

“Criminals have posted pages purporting to contain customer account information. We’ve alerted law enforcement agencies and ask that you ignore the post. There is no threat to your account balances.

“Pls. continue to follow security protocol by never sharing your account details, Access Bank said.

On his Twitter page, Ihebuzo describes himself as a ‘python’, a software developer. who can do amazing things with the web.

He has nine followers, while he follows 20 other people.

