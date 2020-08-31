By Kazeem Ugbodaga

No fewer than 14 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in different part of Awka in Anambra State by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

A statement from the EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office said the suspects Internet fraudsters were arrested on Monday after the commission received intelligent reports.

According to the EFCC, the suspects’ ages range between 21 and 28.

They were nabbed at Okpuno Awka, Agu Awka and Ngozika estate, all in Anambra State.

Items recovered from them are: different exotic vehicles which include three Mercedes Benz 4matic, three Mercedes Benz AMG, two Lexus Rx salon cars.

The commission said interim analysis of some of the suspects’ phones indicated they were involved in some suspected internet fraud which include online bitcom scam, love scam and identity theft.

It said the suspects would soon be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.