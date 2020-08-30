Nigerian veteran comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth has stated that Chinese may become Nigeria’s second language in 10 years due to the sovereignty clause in Nigeria’s loans from China.
Earlier, a House of Representatives panel had raised alarm in an investigative hearing over a clause conceding Nigeria’s sovereignty in a loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China.
Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation (AGF), however, said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will guard Nigeria’s sovereignty as regards foreign loans.
However, reacting to the development in a short clip to address Nigerians who expressed concerns about the country’s repayment plans, Basketmouth charged citizens to dwell on the prospects of bilingualism.
“I understand that a lot of Nigerian are really upset right now especially with what’s going on with the $5.3 billion loan and the sovereignty clause hidden somewhere in that document,” he said.
“Nigerians, why are you getting upset for nothing? Our political elites are way older than us, which means they’re wiser. I believe they had options.
“The first would have been to call on China and have them invest in the rail track, run it for whatever duration of years, make their money back, and leave the trail for us.
“The other is to take the loan, build it ourselves, run it, and pay off the loan with the interest. And they went for the latter, which is the best actually, based on the fact that they have a TRACK record.
“They did it with NIPOST, NNPC—great, beautiful. NEPA—that investment is flourishing to date. NICON, Nigerian Airways.— yes! Also, they did it with the Nigeria Railway Corporation.
“…the same railway they’re doing. Do yourself a favour. Let’s look at the bright side. In the next ten years, the Chinese language will be our second language. I’ve always wanted to learn Chinese.”
Fellow Nigerians, I have a message for you. pic.twitter.com/BxiFz8qj6W
— Basketmouth (@basket_mouth) August 26, 2020
Bro, better stick to what you are best at. Don’t know why Nigerians like to flow with negativity. It has been explained severally that there is nothing wrong with the Sovereign Immunity waiver clause. Its standard with all international commercial transactions agreement and does not translate to giving away a nation’s national sovereignty in any way. And yet we stick to the initial fake narrative that further illustrates our mass illiteracy as a people. Other nations are laughing at our stupidity flowing all the way from the National Assembly. Our nation needs to bridge the infrastructure deficit in the country to stimulate our economy and set the pace for industrialisation. Its our duty to ensure the moneys are not diverted into private pockets. We are good so long as the moneys are applied towards the projects they are meant for. We must diversify our economy from oil & gas. The road and rail infrastructure investments can only boost tourism and by extension the entertainment industry as well. We need to support this government. Its on track.
Plus nothing wrong in learning any of the Chinese language. Its perhaps the language of the future. Many modern families are getting their kids to learn more foreign languages including Mandarin. Its an advantage kit for our kids to tackle the future.