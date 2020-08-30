By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian music artist manager, business man and the founder of Made Men Music Group (Triple MG) record label, marked his daughter’s birthday today.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Ubi posted a picture of his beautiful baby girl and penned sweet words for her to show much he adores his daughter.

‘I have a 5 year old daughter and today is her Birthday.

Happy Birthday zee Mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’ he wrote.

Franklin has a son – Jayden with Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro, whom he married in 2015, but have now gone their separate ways. He also has two other daughters with different women.

Ubi became Nigerian singer Iyanya’s manager in 2010, before his “kukere” song which became a hit dropped. Other artistes including Tekno, Emma Nyra, and Selebobo were later signed in 2014.

In 2017, he launched Instant Pickup, an online service that offers instant home pickup and delivery of laundry and Instant Apartment, an online platform that offers luxury apartments for rent. In October 2018, he also launched Instant Ryde, an online taxi service in his home town Calabar, Cross River state and Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

He was appointed Special Adviser on Tourism by Cross River State Governor Benedict Ayade this year.

In 2017, Franklin further launched the ‘Ubi Franklin Startup fund’, a platform to fund existing business ideas and plans, which has supported several businesses in Nigeria with startup capital and funds.



