Content creator, food and lifestyle vlogger Yemisi Odusanya known as Sisiyemmie took to her timeline to show off her two kids Tito and Tiara.

The proud mum revealed that one of them has lost a tooth and is still proud of the new look.

Check out the picture and read her caption below…

My Oga’s at the top… update: Somebody has lost a tooth and so proud! 😁