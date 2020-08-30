An election security threat analysis submitted by commissioners of police in Edo and Ondo states, ahead of the September and October elections has predicted a possible violence.

The prediction is attributed to the arming and movement of political thugs, by the political actors, making the Inspector General of Police to warn politicians today to play by the rules.

In a statement, he also urged them to steer-clear of tendencies capable of undermining the electoral process in the two states.

The Edo governorship election will take place 19 September, while Ondo governorship election will hold 10 October.

The Election Security Threat Analysis was submitted to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu at a meeting on 25 August by the police commissioners in the two states.

Snippets published today did not indicate the parties locked in the race to arm thugs.

Among other security threats, the report cited the use of inciting statements during political campaigns, high likelihood of violence and possible cross attack by political opponents, misinformation/disinformation aimed at heating-up of the polity and deliberate efforts at delegitimizing government institutions involved in the electoral processes.

The IGP has therefore ordered the Commissioners of Police in the two States – Edo and Ondo – to rejig their preparations for the elections to accommodate and address the threats and emerging trends as contained in the security report.

He noted that the Force leadership is evolving customised security architecture to protect the people and ensure hitch-free elections.





The IGP however warned politicians and their supporters in Edo and Ondo that the Force will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone or group, irrespective of status that may want to sabotage the security arrangement being emplaced for the elections.

IGP assured Nigerians, particularly the people of Edo and Ondo States that the Force remains committed to protecting the sanctity of the ballot in the country.

He reiterated that the Police will be neutral, apolitical and will work assiduously with all stakeholders in ensuring a level playing ground for all in the elections.