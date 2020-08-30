By Jennifer Okundia

It is good news for the Ekeinde family as multiple award winning Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade, and her children are now corona virus free.

This comes after the 42 year old curvy movie star and mum of 4 took to social media to disclose that she contracted the virus, while also stating that her kids had it too, but they are now well.

Omotola further mentioned some of the drugs and lifestyle that helped her come out of the ailment: ‘Vitamins – VitC (1000ml) , vitD and Zinc daily and please WEAR A MASK. Please maintain physical distancing, wear a mask properly and wash your hands regularly.’

She also said a lot of people have the virus but treated it as malaria, and urged the general public to go for proper testing and take precaution.

‘Grateful ! 🙏🏽

I am grateful to God Almighty the Lord of lords for all He has done for my family and I. He is truly a dependable Friend if you trust in Him.

I’ll also like to thank you all for your love, prayers, calls, messages, posts and thoughts. All truly appreciated.





My kids and I are fine and COVID free now, and I do not take the experience for granted at all.

If you still don’t believe this virus is real, I pray you don’t experience it to believe.

If you ever feel ill during this pandemic, pls know there’s nothing to fear or be ashamed of…you’re not alone.

Pls get TESTED immediately, it could save your life. Many have had covid and treated it as fever, malaria etc and luckily they’ve been fine….( note that symptoms are different and viral loads vary). However, a problem with that is they have probably gone on to infect others, since they were not monitored or guided. The average span for a covid infection if not severe is 2 weeks (14 days ) when you should totally isolate so as not to infect others.

Make sure to use vitamins – VitC (1000ml) , vitD and Zinc daily and please WEAR A MASK. Please maintain physical distancing, wear a mask properly and wash your hands regularly.

I’ll also like to thank the amazing lead Dr who treated me Dr Folarin Opawoye; and finally , my husband whose Love and Faith nursed us back to health.

To God Alone be all the Glory.

Thank you all. ❤’

