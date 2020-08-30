By P.M.NEWS Reporters

Lyon women have clinched their fifth successive Women’s Champions League title, beating Wolfsburg 3-1 on Sunday in San Sebastian.

And they won it without the full complement of their players. For instance, Ada Hegerberg, who scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in last year’s final, was missing in the line up.

France forward Eugenie Le Sommer set Lyon on the glory path when she scored the opening goal.

Japanese midfielder Saki Kumagai doubled the champions advantage and former Wolfsburg player Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir added the third goal.

Le Sommer is now the third highest scorer in the Women’s Champions League all-time top scorers with 47 goals.

Kumigai drove in Lyon’s second after 44 minutes, a left-footed blast from 22 yards finding the bottom right corner, before Wolfsburg found hope when Alex Popp headed in from close range.

Gunnarsdottir, however, had the final say against the club she left for Lyon at the beginning of July, netting an 89th-minute clincher.





Lyon’s England defender Lucy Bronze said the outcome of the final was never in doubt.

Bronze, quoted on UEFA.com, said: “People said it was the best time to play us because we were missing so many players.

“But we were the best side in the first half by a long shot and the game was almost finished at half-time. We’ve definitely got the strongest squad in the world.”

*With reports by by John Skilbeck of Livescore