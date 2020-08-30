By Jennifer Okundia

Coming after the death of Hollywood star actor Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer, movie director Kemi Adetiba, shared a post on her timeline, where she prayed for her followers.

The 40 year old further stated that she wants to be remembered while she’s still alive, not when breathe has been taken away from her.

She wrote: “May your bad days prove that God is good.

May your whole life prove that GOD IS GOOD.” – Jonathan McRenolds

Kemi started her career as a radio presenter with Rhythm 93.7 FM, where she became the voice behind two nationally syndicated hit shows: Soul’d Out and Sunday at the Seaside.

Adetiba has produced and presented several shows on Mnet, which includes Studio 53, Temptation Nigeria which she presented alongside Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa.

The media personality was also a presenter on Soundcity TV and hosted Maltina Dance All for three consecutive seasons. She’s the director of popular Nollywood blockbuster Wedding Party and multiple award winning King Of Boys.