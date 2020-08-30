By Jennifer Okundia

Wathoni Anyansi has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown, shortly after Tolanibaj left the house.

She became the eight housemate to be evicted from the reality show on Sunday.

Wathoni said Brighto made her happy and on whether Kiddwaya, Prince and Eric were just options along the way, she said ‘no.’

She never had issues with Erica. She preferred Prince to Kiddwaya. Going forward, she said she would focus on fashion.

She is a 29-year-old fashion entrepreneur.

She is a multi-talented single mother who juggles a fashion business and a parenting blog.

She is also bilingual and speaks and writes in Swahili fluently.