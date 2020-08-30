By Jennifer Okundia

Tolanibaj was on Sunday evening evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality show.

She became the seventh housemate to be evicted from the reality show.

Eleven housemates were up for eviction. They were Tolanibaj, Trikytee, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Erica, Prince, Neo, Wathoni, Dorathy, Vee and Laycon, but Tolanibaj was the unfortunate one.

Tolanibaj felt she should have remained in the house but she hoped her fans were satisfied with her journey so far.

“I know for a fact that I will be missed at Saturday night parties,” she said

Kiddwaya wished Tolanibaj the very best, “promising to always have your back. I understand your life outside the house is totally different now, new adventures, greatness and a lot of success to manage. We will miss your vibes.”



