By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian media personality, and Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up for Sunday’s eviction night in his usual gallant fashion style.

Ebuka evicted three housemates including Tolanibaj, Wathoni and Brighto, who got the lowest votes and were also nominated by fellow housemates.

The father of two lovely daughters and 38 year old fashionista rocked a purple native outfit and a lovely two piece blue blazers with matching pants.

Take a look





Uchendu also hosts Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV, The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

