By Jennifer Okundia

Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju aka Bobrisky known as the baddest social media sensation and beauty influencer has hit a whooping 3 million Instagram followers.

Bob will be celebrating his birthday on Monday August 31st and the cross dresser has been sharing lovely pictures to thrill fans and keep them glued to her page.

Writing about how she amassed her followers, he stated that when bloggers want to use his name to chase clout, he uses their head instead, while also thanking her haters and followers who move her forward.

‘Yaaaaaay 3,000,000 followers. I just wanna appreciate all my followers and haters that keep moving me forward. When bloggers think they wanna use ur name to clout chase pls use their own head instead 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Supper happy. Nothing else will trend in Nigeria till after my birthday pictures tomorrow 😂’ he wrote:

Bob attended King’s College, Lagos and graduate school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

He started to gain traffic after claims of having a lover who is assumed to be of masculine gender despite the law in Nigeria stating that same sex relationships is an offence punishable by serving 14 years in a penitentiary.