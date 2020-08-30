Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Palpable apprehension has gripped residents and indigenes of Kogi State over the outcome of legal tussles over the Governorship of the state. There are petitions against Governor Yahaya Bello,’s occupation of the iffice. All things being equal, the Supreme Court will give judgement on the matter tomorrow, Monday 31st August.

The Apex court had adjourned ruling in two cases to the new date last week, after it dismissed the case of the Democratic People’s Party, DPP alleging undue exclusion from the November 16th Governorship poll.

The pending cases are those of candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Engr. Musa Wada and that of the Social Democratic Party, SDP Natasha Akpoti.

Both parties in separate cases are unhappy over the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declaration of Bello as winner of the poll. They are alleging that the election was marred by widespread violence and rigging.

They are therefore requesting for the nullification of the election.

Both the Kogi Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal had in separate previous rulings confirmed the Governor’s reelection and also awarded damages against the complainants. Dissatisfied, they proceeded to the Supreme Court to test the decision of the lower courts.

As the court is set for final ruling on the issues all eyes are eagerly looking forward to the decision. The News gathered that several politicians and their supporters have relocated to Abuja in anticipation of the ruling.

Back in Kogi State, the matter has been dominating public discussions of late. In fact, where ever two or three are gathered in the State, the issue is likely to come up.

How will the Supreme Court decide the matter? Tomorrow should tell.



