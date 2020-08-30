By Kazeem Ugbodaga

For five days consecutively, Plateau State has continued to be the centre of Coronavirus as the state recorded soaring figures, while Lagos, the epicentre, has continued to record a plunge in infections.

On Saturday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 250 new cases nationwide in 20 states, with Plateau topping the chat again.

Plateau moves up from 44 cases on Friday to 69 new infections, while Lagos moved from 27 cases on Friday to 21 cases today.

Lagos has consistently recorded a plunge in coronavirus infections in the last two weeks, an act that made the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu deciding to open highers institutions, primary and second schools in the state next month.

Lagos has also shutdown four isolation centres for want of patients, with 43 patients currently in the three remaining isolation centres.

The nation’s confirmed Coronavirus infections moved to 53,727 on Saturday with 41,314 survivors discharged and

1,011 deaths.

How States stand on Saturday

Plateau-69

FCT-41

Lagos-21

Delta-14

Kaduna-14

Bayelsa-13

Enugu-13

Ekiti-11

Bauchi-9

Ogun-8

Edo-7

Oyo-7

Rivers-6

Adamawa-4

Osun-4

Nasarawa-3

Ebonyi-2

Kwara-2

Gombe-1

Imo-1





53,727 confirmed

41,314 discharged

1,011 deaths