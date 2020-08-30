Indigenous Nollywood actress Opeyemi Ayeola, who tries to stay drama free and keeps her family off any social media issues released a photo of her hubby and kids, including herself.

Ayeola who expressed her love for her family, is an actor and producer, known for Mama Drama (2020), Timileyin oluwa (2007) and Ògédé Didùn (2003).

In a caption, she wrote: La familia ❤️💗💋

The movie star clocked 43 on Saturday August 29th 2020 and she shared visuals from the family celebration with the caption below…

‘My joy is full cos of wonderful, genuine and warm hearted families, friends, colleagues, fans and well wishers who took out time to celebrate me yesterday💗 I am indeed blessed beyond measure 😘😍 Eyin laso mi 🥰💋 As challenging as 2020 has been the one and only faithful God who is the only unconditional lover of our soul will continue to make the sky above u all blue( no more dark clouds ijmn ) and the grass u tread green always( fruitfulness la ma fi lo 2020 ja ijmn 🙏🏾) E se Modupe ooo💋❤️💗🙏🏾’

