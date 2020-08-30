By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular microblogging and social networking service, Twitter has said the tweet announcing the death of Black Panther’s actor, Chadwick Boseman is now the “Most liked Tweet ever.”

Twitter also described the tweet which was posted by the actor’s official Twitter account on Friday, as “A tribute fit for a King,” and accompanied it with hashtag #WakandaForever.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The tweet had garnered 6.6m love, three million retweets, and 156,200 comments as of the time of this report.

The Boseman’s final post has surpassed the previous record-holder, former President Barack Obama’s tweet following the Charlottesville car attack.

Twitter also reinstated the Black Panther emoji in honor of Boseman, explaining in a statement that “fans are also working to organize Black Panther Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever.

“So Twitter turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together.”





Boseman, 43 died of colon cancer on Friday, at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

The news of his death came as a shock to many as Boseman never discussed his diagnosis publicly.