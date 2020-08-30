By Taiwo Okanlawon
Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolani “Tolanibaj” Shobajo, has revealed what she feels for Neo in a conversation with fellow housemate, Erica.
The 27-year-old entrepreneur, A&R, media personality, and content creator disclosed that she has feelings for Neo but unfortunately, he is with Vee.
According to Tolanibaj, she would have snatched Neo if he was to be single, but she can’t because he is already taken by Vee.
She also mentioned that each time she sees him, she controls herself by looking away.
Listen to Tolani Baj and Erica’s conversation below;
