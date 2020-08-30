By Taiwo Okanlawon

Self-acclaimed Savannah hip-hop juggernaut, Travon Cosby popularly known as B3Thaplug has announced September 20 as the release date of his return debut titled “What It Cost Me.”

What It Cost Me comes as first solo release since B3Thaplug took down all his previous drops, and he’s coming out afresh. Despite the pandemic he continues to grind.

Speaking to Lambo Xtra in July, B3 opened up more about the come back debut and said: “The song is still cooking and I want to be sure that I put the best stuff on there. I’m also trying to see if a feature will be needed or I just go about releasing it the way it currently is.”

The multi-talented rapper has confirmed that his latest work is expected to arrive this fall. The song is produced by Othehello and it finds him sitting on the bonnet of his Lamborghini at sunset.