By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Few weeks after Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde revealed her COVID-19 status, another actress, Lola Alao has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She revealed via her official Instagram page @officiallolaalao that she contracted the virus. According to her, her recovery seemed like a second chance because she was scared and sick.

”I tested positive to COVID-19 but I am fine now. To God be the glory. I was sick to the bone and couldn’t smell anything.

”I was so scared because I had kids to take care of. You don’t ever want to imagine going into self-isolation and not seeing your loved ones. I don’t know what you must have heard about COVID-19, but I tell you today that it is way deadlier than you can ever think of.

”At this critical time when people are beginning to ignore the warnings against this virus, you can make a difference with your family members by being very conscious of the fact that it is still very much around.

”There is a thin line between life and death. Please, be nice to everyone around you always. My name is Lola Alao. Stay very safe, my people”’she concluded.