Less than 50 days to the governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has denied reports that he planned to sack 2000 workers after he emerged victorious at the polls.

Governor Akeredolu said he has no plan to sack workers as previous administrations did, adding that his passion for workers’ welfare has attracted enviable commendation.

Speaking through the Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu said he was not taken aback by what he termed ‘misleading path ostensibly coming from a nervous but vicious opposition camp, it is pertinent to state that this is untrue and indeed, another perfidious walk in the dark.’

According to him, “It is, therefore, an illogical imagination on the part of those behind the poorly packaged story to seek refuge under such pernicious slant. The workers of the state know truly, who has demonstrated love and affection for them in the last ten years.