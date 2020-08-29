AGENCY REPORT

Wisconsin police have removed the shackle on Jacob Blake’s ankle, used to tie him to his hospital bed, as he lay paralysed after he was shot by a policeman repeatedly in the back.

According to Blake’s lawyer, Patrick Cafferty, the shackle was removed on Friday, following an outcry.

African-American Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back point blank over the weekend by a white police officer in Kenosha.

At the moment, he is paralysed waist down.

Blake’s attorney Patrick Cafferty and Blake’s father had expressed outrage that Blake was restrained in his hospital bed and officers were watching over him.

The police had claimed they had an outstanding warrant stemming from a domestic violence-related incident in July.

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr, earlier expressed outrage after seeing his son restrained during a visit to the hospital on Wednesday.

“Why do they have that cold steel on my son’s ankle?” Blake Sr said in an interview on CNN.





“He can’t get up, he couldn’t get up if he wanted to.”

“This is an insult to injury,” said the younger Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake. “He is paralyzed and can’t walk and they have him cuffed to the bed. Why?”

Blake Sr said his son told him he can feel pain in his legs but is not sure if the pain is actually coming from his legs.

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers said he was baffled as to why Blake was tied to his bed.

“I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary,” Evers told reporters Thursday.