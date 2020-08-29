By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State, said it has not yet endorsed former Commissioner for Finance, Tokunbo Abiru, as its consensus candidate for the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

Seye Oladejo, APC Publicity Secretary, said reports published by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN was not correct.

He said the party had not conducted its primary election for the forthcoming by-election and that it could not have chosen any candidate, while advising well-meaning citizens of Lagos State and the Lagos East Senatorial District to be calm and wait for the outcome of the primary, which comes up on Thursday.

According to him, the party had not picked any candidate for the forthcoming by-elections, saying “it is not until Thursday when the primary will be conducted that the candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 constituency will be determined.

“Lagosians should disregard any speculation or rumors making the rounds that the party has already picked Mr. Tokunbo Abiru as the party’s consensus candidate for the senatorial election.”

State’s Assistant Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Salami had told NAN in an interview on Friday that Abiru had been picked as the party’s consensus candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial District election.

Salami said Abiru had been successfully screened at the party secretariat,adding that all the other aspirants had stepped down for him in agreement with the party.

“Mr Abiru is the consensus candidate of the party; it is confirmed.





“The elders, under the platform of Governor’s Advisory Council, met and consulted widely and they resolved on the choice of Abiru as the consensus candidate.

“The choice has been endorsed by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; all the other aspirants have stepped down in agreement, it was a unanimous decision,“ he said.

Salami said the party would, notwithstanding, still follow the process of affirmation to validate the choice of Abiru as the APC flag bearer for Lagos East Senatorial District.