By Jennifer Okundia

If you are from the South South region in Nigeria, then you’re most likely familiar with banga soup. Food and lifestyle vlogger Sisiyemmie reveals the process and recipe involved in making this amazing dish.

The mum of two and content creator used fresh and dried catfish, crayfish, palm nuts or banga, perriwinkles, among other ingredients to make the soup, and paired it with starch to finish off.

Yemisi Odusanya professionally known as Sisiyemmie is based in Lagos, Nigeria with her family and she drops recipes on her YouTube channel weekly.