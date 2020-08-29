By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian self acclaimed queen of Snapchat and internet personality Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has acquired a Mercedes Benz ahead of his birthday.

Bob will be a year older on August 31st and so she got herself a birthday gift just in time for the big day. According to him/her, he paid in full for the container that brought in her new ride, to avoid any scratch on the Benz.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky are best of friends and we can anticipate that the duo will definitely be marking this one in a fabulous way.

Sharing visuals and writing about the car, he said:

‘Birthday gift 🎁

New whip alert

I paid for a full container. I told them I don’t want a single scratch on that car.

Their Fada !!!!’