Curvy mum of 4 and multiple award winning Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie turned 36 on Friday August 28 2020 and she celebrated with her family and friends.

The Kogi born movie star has now taken to her social media page to share beautiful pictures and thank God for filling the year with lots of blessings.

Her caption reads:

In between feeding the baby and running around with three other kids, I decided to press pause and pose for a picture..

It’s been a trying year but God has filled it with so many, many blessings.

I’m grateful!! 🙏🏽

Happy birthday Mercy Johnson Okojie