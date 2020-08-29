Russian Standard Vodka Launches in Nigeria

By Daniels Ekugo

NEXT International Brands Limited created a never seen before brand experience by organizing a virtual party for consumers to launch Russian Standard Vodka in Nigeria.

The experience, which was headlined by famous DJ Kaywise, was held in Lagos on Friday, 21 August 2020 and aired on Instagram live and Facebook Party live with an audience of over 5,000 connected to the live event across both platforms.

Russian Standard, the world’s Number 1 premium vodka, is carefully crafted using water of glacial origin from Lake Ladoga and winter wheat from the Russian Steppes and is distilled over 200 times in a state-of-the-art distillery in St Petersburg. The result is a unique unrivalled liquid that is ultra-clean, smooth and delicious.

Speaking at the event, which was organized to launch the brand into the Nigerian market, Mr. Wale Dosunmu the Managing Director of Next International Brands Limited enthused the “distilling of Vodka started in St. Petersburg where Russian Standard Vodka is produced.

“We are, therefore, bringing rich vodka making traditions to Nigeria. Partnering this iconic vodka with iconic personalities such as Uti Nwachukwu, Linda Osifo and DJ Kaywise emphasises the superior quality of the brand.

Attending the party was the Managing Director of NEXT International Brands Ltd, Wale Dosunmu, Business Development manager Chika Nwosu, Uti Nwachukwu and DJ Kaywise, amongst other notable guests.

To enhance the party experience, a menu of unique cocktail mixes was available to the 5,000 guests, demonstrating the versatility of Russian Standard Vodka.

The Russian Standard Vodka portfolio includes Russian Standard Original, Russian Standard Gold and Russian Standard Platinum and is available in top retail outlets nationwide and in markets where spirits are sold.



