By PMNEWS Reporters

Over 12,400 victims of COVID-19 are yet to recover in Nigeria, according to the latest figures released Friday night by the NCDC.

Though confirmed cases of the coronavirus are plateauing in the country with just 160 on Friday, recovery rate have also been high.

As at Friday, 41,017 patients have been discharged out of 53,477 cases.

The FCT Abuja leads with 3,548 COVID-19 patients in hospital, out of total cases of 5,108.

It has the poorest rate of recovery.

In contrast, Lagos has discharged 15, 228 of its 18,083 cases, leaving just 2,653 in isolation centres.(See table)





And countrywide, 1,011 have also died as at Friday.

The NCDC. reported only 160 cases, with Plateau again seizing the grim leaderboard.

The state in Middle Belt Nigeria recorded 44 cases, while Lagos with the biggest caseload recorded 27 new cases.

Katsina has 18 new cases, Edo 15 and the FCT, which has the second biggest caseload, reported just 14 new cases.

Here is the state by state breakdown:

Plateau-44

Lagos-27

Katsina-18

Edo-15

FCT-14

Ondo-10

Oyo-9

Kwara-6

Abia-4

Nasarawa-4

Kano-3

Ekiti-2

Kaduna-2

Kebbi-1

Ogun-1

53,477 confirmed

41,017 discharged

1,011 deaths