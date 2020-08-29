Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known as Oritse Femi has stated that the lifestyle of a married celebrity should be different from that of a celebrity who is single.

The ‘Double Wahala’ singer in an interview with PUNCH also revealed that couples who keep secrets from each other are bound to face troubles.

According to him, one of the things that had worked for his marriage was transparency.

“When you are still single, there are some things that you can get away with, but that cannot continue after marriage. There should be a huge difference between when a celebrity is married and when single. The lifestyle of a married celebrity should be different from the days he was unmarried,” he said.

The Delta-born singer spoke about his tattoos, saying the practice was an African culture and the signature of his music genre.

He added that he has no intention of retiring from music as he planned on mentoring new artistes to achieve their potential.

“I’ve been in the industry for 25 years. Music is in me. I bathe and sleep in it every day and I still realise that I have more to offer. I hope to continue to do my thing even when I get old. We have lots of legends who are still doing well. I’ve also decided to work on the younger ones by putting them on my imprint and also help those who don’t have a platform for exposure,” he said.

Oritsefemi got married to Nabila Fash at a glamorous event at The Ark in Lekki, Lagos in 2017.