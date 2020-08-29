Nigeria recorded 160 more COVID-19 cases on Friday which take total infections in the country to 53, 477.

According to the latest report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were recorded in the Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 other states.

However, Plateau topped the list with 44 cases while Lagos came second with 27 infections, followed by Katsina – 18, Edo – 15 and the FCT – 14.

Other states include Ondo – 10, Oyo – 9, Kwara – 6, Abia and Nasarawa – 4, Kano – 3, Ekiti and Kaduna – 2, Kebbi, and Ogun – 1.

On a positive note, the country has successfully managed 41,017 cases who have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

The death toll stands at 1,011 since the initial outbreak of the disease in February.