By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking has released the video for his ‘Abule’ single, off his recently released third studio album, “Three“.

“Abule” video was produced by Telz and directed by Director K.

Speaking about his album he said: The boy who was in the Ghetto, the boy who came into this industry with Alubarika and the man I am today, man it’s been a journey. I thank God because I am only just starting.

My third studio album THREE is out 28 Aug.

Thank you guys for supporting me from day one, my team and everyone who worked tirelessly hard to bring this project to life. I love you all.

“I’m proud to be from my abule, Ebute Metta because to have made it coming from there it’s only by God’s grace,” “It’s made me who I am today and it’s part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto. I feel it’s important through this new song to give my fans a chance to celebrate their own abules. And to protect their abules, too. Back in May, my team and I partnered with Ebele & Anyichuks Foundation to go to many ghettos across Lagos to give away masks and relief items. It’s important we stay safe and do our part to protect.” he told Complex UK.