British Apparel Company BLK Sport and The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) have signed an exclusive long-term kit sponsorship and partnership deal.

As part of the partnership, BLK Sport will produce Match Jerseys, Shorts, Socks, and replica Jerseys amongst other items for The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation.

At the unveiling of the kits in London, BLK Sale and Marketing Manager, Charles Littlefair said. “We are really excited to be partnering with the NRFF. Our support for them will complement their efforts to see to the growth of Rugby in Nigeria.

Nigeria Rugby Football Federation President, Kelechukwu Mbagwu stated that the BLK partnership is an indication of the bright prospect of Rugby Sponsorship within the country.

“It shows the potential of the game in Nigeria and our commitment to work with progressive and far seeing organizations to the betterment of our players and stakeholders. We thank BLK for their enthusiasm and goodwill. We also thank God for We also thank God for sparing our lives and guiding us through these strange times.”

BLK Representative, Busola Akinyemi affirmed that the aim is to promote Rugby in Nigeria and make it compete with other sports like football. “Rugby is a very lucrative sport in England and we hope the partnership can enhance the love for Rugby in Nigeria.”

NRFF Teams Manager; Dele Coker was present at the unveiling.





Replicas will be available for sale at Blksport.co.uk and NRFF accredited retailers.

*Statement