Nigerian singer Abbey Toyyib Elias popularly known as Skiibii has a new single dubbed “Banger” featuring Banks Music head honcho Reekado Banks.

Skiibii in a statement said:

Everyone is different and beautiful in their own way, appreciate your body then others will love you just the way you are 😍😍your body is a banger.

“Banger” was produced by RhymeBamz and the video directed by AJE Filmworks.