Big brother Naija Pepper Dem edition winner, Mercy Eke has bought her elder sister, Promise Eke a brand new Toyota Venza car for her birthday.

She took to her Instagram page to share photos and video of them celebrating the new whip with friends outside her house. Mercy also wrote sweet words for her, and prayed to always make her happy.

She wrote:

Happy birthday to my amazing sister @sweeryeke you so special in my life, you deserve so much happiness on your special day, and I pray to always make you happy. I love you @sweeryeke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

